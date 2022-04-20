Cal HC asks protesting students to move beyond 50 metres of VC’s house

Kolkata (The Hawk): Two days after a section of University authorities moved the Calcutta High Court over Visva-Bharati university issue, the high court on Friday had asked the protesting student to open the doors of vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty’s residence and also instructed the students to protest outside the 50-meter perimetre of the VC’s residence.

According to a lawyer, in keeping with the students’ rights the court had asked the students to hold the protest in an ‘orderly manner’.

“The court had also asked the Santiniketan police to break the lock of VC’s residence so that staffers of the varsity can enter,” said the lawyer.

The protesting students had kept the central varsity VC in a house arrest-like situation for the last seven days after VC Bidyut Chakraborty, on August 23, rusticated three students for three years for taking part in a campus protest in January.

Meanwhile, following the high court’s order three constables were also posted in front of Bidyut Chakraborty’s residence.

After the verdict of the Calcutta High Court the protesting students have vacated the place.

On Thursday, doctors were denied entry inside the residence of the VC after he complained of uneasiness as the students thought it was a pressure tactic by the VC.

“We demanded two students enter the residence with the medical team but the VC didn’t agree. Had the VC was genuinely sick then he would not have objected,” said Somenath Sou, a protesting student.

It can be recalled that on Thursday a group of faculty members of Visva Bharati University have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe against the vice-chancellor.

“We demand an investigation into the complaints against Chakraborty by an independent committee headed by a serving or retired judge of a Calcutta High Court,” read the letter.