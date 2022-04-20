Caitlyn Jenner posts debuts family pic post gender transition

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has for the first time a photo of herself with her family, including stepdaughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian following her much-talked about sex change to female. The picture, taken on Father's Day, shows the whole family posing against a car. Caitlyn, 65, wore a white summery dress. Also seen in the picture are Kim's husband Kanye West, daughter North, Kendall Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Khloe's son Burt Jenner. "Great day yesterday for Father's Day. We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family!" Caitlyn captioned the photo. PTI