CAIT hails Piyush Goyal for his candour against unethical business of US e-commerce cos

New Delhi: Taking the statement of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as magisterial articulation of Indias e-commerce policy and his candour against arrogance and shameless illegalities of US ecommerce godzillas at a virtual talk held with Stanford India Policy & Economics Group on Saturday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has termed Goyal's candid statement as a warning bell to all e-commerce entities who are indulging in e-commerce business activities in India.





CAIT National President B.C.Bhartia & Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal while complimenting Goyal said that his statement was quite unambiguous and defined the intentions of the Government in very clear terms that there will be no compromise on complying with the law and rules of the Indian Government by one and all whether a foreign or indigenous e-commerce entities. CAIT has been spearheading a national movement against illegitimate business practices of foreign funded e-commerce entities for more than two years.

Bhartia and Khandelwal further said that the business community of the Country is delighted to note the characteristic clarity and candour of Piyush Goyal in his detailed reply given to Stanford Policy & Economics Group, puncturing the cry-wolf strategies of U.S. e-commerce godzillas Amazon and Walmart owned Flipkart.





Goyal's averment leaves no room anymore for any single transgression of Indian law by these two modern-day avatars of East India Company and a clear cut lesson to other big-wigs of e-commerce companies those having a dream of controlling and dominating not only the e-commerce but even the retail trade of India.





Bhartia and Khandelwal also said that it will be a litmus test for all those entities who usually advocate for bringing reforms in policies of the Government. It will be interesting to note which side of the table they are standing at this critical time when e-commerce in India is poised for robust growth.





"Will they take the side of the entities which are habitual law offenders and violate the law or the other side which signifies the importance of complying with the law of the land? Both trade leaders have expressed hope that nothing will deter the Government in notifying the rules once the process of suggestion is completed", they said.





CAIT has also sent a letter to industry chambers, FICCCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber of Commerce, NASSCOM, COAI, IMAIM, ICEA, Laghu Udyog Bharti, FISME and RAI urging them to ensure that draft e commerce rules should be notified asap after due process as it will purify e commerce business of India to a great extent.





— IANS



