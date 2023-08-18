CAG report reveals non-formation of DIUS under AB-PMJAY

New Delhi: In its performance audit report on the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed non-formation of district implementing units (DIUS).



The CAG's audit report presented in Parliament recently, said, "PMJAY Capacity Building guidelines stipulate constitution of DIUS in each district for functional coordination of scheme activities at the district level. Audit noted that in five States/Union Territories namely Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, DIUS had not been formed by SHA( State Health Agency)."



The report further revealed that in Tripura, DIUS have only been constituted in five out of the eight districts.



"DIUs are the lowest level for implementation of the scheme. Non-formation of the DIUS poses constraints in the proper implementation of PMJAY," the CAG report said.



It added, "NHA (National Health Authority), while accepting the audit observation, replied (in August 2022) that DIUS are expected to work under the leadership of CMO or District Collector, and wherever DIUS have not been formally constituted the scheme implementation has been taken care by the office of CMO."



The AB-PMJAY provides a health cover up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services.



It provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service -- hospital.



It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said it is examining in detail the recommendations of the CAG performance audit report on AB-PMJAY.



--IANS