CAG Questions Over Rs 4990 Crore 'Unreconciled' Amount

Dehradun: The Comptroller and Auditor General has pointed to an "unreconciled" amount to the tune of a whopping Rs 4990.11 crore in the accounts of different Uttarakhand government departments during the financial year 2015-16.

In its latest report on Uttarakhands finances submitted in the state assembly during a special two-day session earlier this month, the CAG said it was a "gross contravention" of Uttarakhand Budget Manual 2012 which stipulates monthly reconciliation of expenditures by departments.

The CAG has asked the state government to ensure reconciliation of accounts by the defaulting departments at the earliest to eliminate "possibilities of fraud and misuse of funds".

The auditor has named 10 departments where the figures related to the amount allocated and spent did not match. Among those who have not reconciled their accounts against budgetary allocations include the Estate Department, Social Welfare Department, Relief and Revenue, as well as the Housing and Urban Development department.

When contacted state finance minister Prakash Pant said all anomalies pointed out by the CAG will be discussed by the public accounts committee and proper action will be taken against responsible officials. PTI