CAG Finds Several Anomalies In Providing Tenders For Road Construction In UP

Lucknow: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for providing contracts to ineligible contractors and other flaws in road construction in the state. The report, which was tabled in the UP assembly on the last day of the budget session here today, said it has observed several irregularities during its audit which includes violation of the norms of the Notices Inviting Tenders(NIT) set up by the government itself. The CAG report on performance audit on 'Contract Management in Road Works', ending on March 31, 2016, say during test-check of records in 17 selected districts, it was found that officials allowed ineligible contractors to participate in the NITs for 54 works amounting to Rs 94.88 crore. Similarly, in Basti circle bids through NITs in February 2013 for construction of two approach roads amounting Rs 2.76 crore it was made a condition that the contractor should be registered for bridge works which was against the norms. It was also found that in order to prevent the mafias to enter the bidding, the government in January 2007 ordered in compliance of the high court order had directed that the sale of bid documents would be done at offices of he executive engineer and DMs and later it was directed to sell the same from all branches of Punjab National Bank. But during test check of 331 contact bonds in selected district, it was found the in 65 cases costing Rs 1136.69 crores, condition of sale of bid documents through bank branches were not included in the NIT. Besides in 40 NITs amounting to Rs 621.04 crores condition relating to holding of pre-bid meeting was not mentioned though, the same was clearly stipulated in the standard NIT notified by the government. Out of the 331 contract bonds test-checked by audit, in 62 contracts costing Rs 892.01 crores, number of key equipment required for road works was not mentioned in the bid document and the relevant column was left blank. Similarly, number of technical personnel, their qualification and experience required for construction works was indicated insufficiently in 16 bid documents cost Rs 297.36 crores. The other flaw detected by the CAG during its audit was that the tenders were issued even before the official approval of the work. The report said it was observed that out of 170 test-checked works costing Rs 4789.06 crores, in 96 works or 56 per cent worth Rs 3071.45 crores, tenders were issued by the departmental officials before administrative approval. Besides it was further said that out of the 170 works, NITs for 156 works or 92 per cent costing Rs 4184.74 crores were invited by the Superintendent Engineers before technical sanction of detailed estimates which ranged up to 872 days. Similarly Executive Engineers also invited NITs for 103 works costing Rs 33.86 crores before technical sanction of detailed estimates which ranged up to 520 days. The CAG also found anomalies in publication of tenders in the newspapers. While the Information and Public Relation department of UP informed in August 2016 that NITs were published in 873 newspapers but during audit it was observed that in 802 contract bonds examined in audit, news clippings of only five newspapers were found enclosed with contract bonds constituted by divisions in test-checked districts. UNI