Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for coronavirus

Washington: Officials of Donald Trump Administration were alerted on Wednesday that a cafeteria employee on White House grounds tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ike's Eatery, located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building's cafeteria have been temporarily shut down after the employee tested COVOID-19 positive, reported New York Post today.

The White House began conducting contact tracing and told officials that there is no cause for alarm. They also did not advise any official to undergo self-quarantining measures.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building, originally built in the late nineteenth century to house War and Navy departments, now houses a majority of offices for the White House staff. Among these offices, it houses the vice president's office, the National Security Council and senior staff members -- including coronavirus task force officials.

The cafeteria is operated by a government contractor.

Earlier this month a White House reporter had also tested positive for the virus. (ANI)