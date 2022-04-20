Cadillac One, The Beast, In India

Cadillac (large luxury car manufactured by the US Cadillac motor company. Something that is an outstanding example of its kind, especially in terms of luxury, quality, or size), Price: $300,000. There is a reason for only one flat price listing. The Cadillac One has only one customer—the President (Read Donald Trump in place of President) of the United States. Based on the DTS four-door sedan, the successor to the former, venerable de Ville line, the Cadillac One is not a limousine you can buy for a standard car service.

(Cheapest Cadillac cars are : ATS. Starting MSRP. $39,990, ATS-V. Starting MSRP. $68,790,

CT5. Starting MSRP. $37,890,CT6. Starting MSRP. $59,990, CT6-V. Starting MSRP. $95,890, CTS. Starting MSRP. $47,990, CTS-V. Starting MSRP. $87,990, Escalade. Starting MSRP. $76,490).

The Presidential Limousine, known officially as "Cadillac One" and called "the Beast" by the Secret Service, is a remarkable machine. The president's car is capable of transporting and protecting him, letting him work undisturbed, and if necessary, unleashing nuclear hell. President Obama's car is a unique vehicle built around a Cadillac DTS that almost everyone has seen, but almost nobody knows anything about. And that's on purpose - the details of its protection and weapons are closely guarded secrets.

According to rumours, there are shotguns and tear gas cannons. But it's also got bulletproof armour and glass, rims that can run even without tires, a blood bank, and of course, a mobile uplink to a military satellite. It flies on its own plane, costs millions of dollars, and travels with an identical buddy, should it break down.

The exact details of the weight and outfitting of the President's limo are closely guarded secrets, but the car is thought to be about 18 feet long and weigh around 7.5 tons. Its speed is also classified, but it's speculated that the car gets about eight miles to the gallon - not being designed for fuel efficiency.

United States presidents embraced automotive technology in the early 20th-century with President William H Taft's purchase of four cars and the conversion of the White House stables into a garage. Presidents rode in stock, unmodified cars until President Franklin D Roosevelt's administration bought the Sunshine Special, the first presidential state car to be built to United States Secret Service standards. Until the assassination of John F. Kennedy, presidential state cars frequently allowed the president to ride uncovered and exposed to the public. President Kennedy's assassination began a progression of increasingly armored and sealed cars; the 2009–2018 state car had five-inch-thick (13 cm) bulletproof glass and was hermetically sealed with its own environmental system.

Decommissioned presidential state cars are dismantled and destroyed with the assistance of the Secret Service to prevent their secrets from being known to outside parties. Late 20th-century and 21st-century presidential motorcades have consisted of 24–45 vehicles other than the presidential state car, including vehicles for security, healthcare, the press, and route-clearing, among others

The first serving president to ride in a car was President William McKinley who briefly rode in a Stanley Motor Carriage Company steam car on July 13, 1901. According to the United States Secret Service, it was customary for them to follow the presidential horse-and-buggy on foot, but that with the popularization of the automobile, the Secret Service purchased a 1907 White Motor Company steam car to follow President Theodore Roosevelt's horse-drawn carriage. The president himself eschewed riding in the vehicle due to his "image as a rough-riding horseman".

President William Howard Taft changed things at the White House, converting the stables there to a garage and purchasing a four-car fleet on a budget of $12,000 (equivalent to about $341,000 in 2019):[16] two "luxurious" Pierce-Arrow cars, a Baker Motor Vehicle electric car, and a $4,000 (equivalent to about $114,000 in 2019) 1911 White Motor Company steam car. President Taft became a fan of the steam car when he discovered he could conceal himself from press photographers with a "carefully timed burst of steam.

President Woodrow Wilson was such a fan of the three Pierce-Arrow cars purchased by his administration, he bought one of them from the government for US$3,000 (equivalent to $43,002 in 2019) when he left office in 1921. President Warren G. Harding was the first president to use a car to drive to his inauguration, and was the first qualified driver to be elected president. President Herbert Hoover had a Cadillac V-16.

1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt bought a Ford Phaeton coupe and had it equipped with hand controls in direct contravention of a Secret Service directive prohibiting sitting presidents from getting behind the wheel of a car. In December 1939, President Roosevelt received a 1939 Lincoln Motor Company V12 convertible—the Sunshine Special.[14] The Sunshine Special (so named because the top was frequently open)[17] became the president's best-known automobile, the very first to be built to Secret Service specifications, and the first to be leased rather than bought.[14] Built on the chassis of the Lincoln K-series, the Sunshine Special has a 160-inch (4,100 mm) wheelbase, room for 10 passengers, rear doors hinged backwards, heavy-duty suspension, two side-mounted spare tires, and standing platforms attached to the exterior to accommodate Secret Service agents. The Sunshine Special underwent two sets of modifications. Firstly in 1941 the car's top was lowered 3 inches (76 mm) out of aesthetic concerns. Then, in 1942, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the car underwent the addition of armor, one-inch-thick (2.5 cm) bulletproof glass, "metal-clad flat-proof inner tubes, a radio transceiver, a siren, red warning lights, and a compartment for submachine guns." After the second set of modifications, the car weighed 9,300 pounds (4,200 kg) and was six feet (1.8 m) longer. .....

A modified, 22-foot (6.7 m),[14] 13,000-pound (5,900 kg)[17] 1972 Lincoln Continental was delivered to the White House in 1974.[14] The six-passenger limousine was leased from the Ford Motor Company for US$5,000 (equivalent to $25,921 in 2019) per year and featured a 460-cubic-inch (7,500 cm3), 214-horsepower (160 kW) V8 engine. The fully loaded automobile also had external microphones to allow occupants to hear outside noises, full armor plate, bulletproof glass, and racks for the Secret Service to store submachine guns. This presidential state car was the vehicle in which President Gerald Ford was shot at by Sara Jane Moore, and which transported President Ronald Reagan to the hospital after the attempted assassination thereof in March 1981.

The next presidential state car was a 1983 Cadillac that was delivered on January 30, 1984.[14] This Cadillac Fleetwood is 17 inches (430 mm) longer and 3 inches (76 mm) taller than the stock Fleetwood. It featured armor and bulletproof glass (2 3⁄8 inches [60 mm] thick),[17] and was described as "distinctively styled, with a raised roof and a large rear greenhouse." To deal with the added weight of the armor, the car had oversized wheels and tires, heavy-duty brakes, and an automatic leveling system.[14]

The 1989 Lincoln Town Car presidential state car. The 1989 presidential state car that was delivered to the White House was a modified 1989 Lincoln Town Car that was 22 feet (6.7 m) long and more than 5 feet (1.5 m) tall.

President Bill Clinton used a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood as his presidential state car. It is currently on display at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas where it sits with all its doors closed to the public. Museum curator Christine Mouw noted that they can "dust the outside of the car, but if we needed to get inside it, we would have to contact the regional Secret Service office".

A former Secret Service agent and driver of Clinton's presidential state car during part of his tenure described a dichotomy of the car: while the president is wholly cut off from the outside world by the armor and bulletproof glass of the vehicle, he has at his fingertips communication capabilities including phones, satellite communications , and the Internet

In 2001, for the first inauguration of George W. Bush, Cadillac no longer produced a car suitable for conversion into a presidential limousine. Furthermore, the additional armor and amenities that were added to the state car by the Secret Service taxed previous presidential limousines beyond their limits, resulting in failing transmissions and short-lived brakes. The George W. Bush state car was instead designed from the ground-up by "an R&D arm of General Motors in Detroit" to meet Secret Service specifications. "Informed speculation" has President George W. Bush's Cadillac Deville actually based on the chassis of General Motors' line of full-size sport utility vehicles such as the "Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon[,] and Cadillac Escalade." This "Deville" featured five-inch (130 mm) armored doors, and "bulletproof glass so thick it blocks out parts of the light spectrum." Rumored components of the car were sealed passenger compartments with their own air supply, run-flat tires, and a 454-cubic-inch (7,440 cm3) engine. Confirmed accessories include "an integrated 10-disc CD changer, a foldaway desktop[,] and reclining rear seats with massaging, adaptive cushions." This presidential state car was estimated to weigh approximately 14,000 pounds (6,400 kg).[17] Bush's presidential state car was nicknamed "The Beast", a name that persisted through the presidency of Barack Obama. When traveling, President Bush took along two of the armored limousines (flown by either C-5 or C-17), one for use and one for backup. This proved fortuitous during a 2007 trip to Rome where one of the presidential state cars stalled for five minutes on a street; the car was re-started, but was replaced with the backup limousine after President Bush reached his destination.[2] Sometimes, President Bush would instead use vehicles already present at his destination such as embassy motor pool cars or military assets, rather than transporting the presidential state car. The president never used non-American-governmental vehicles when overseas.[

The 2009–2018 presidential state car went into service on January 20, 2009 and drove President Obama the two miles (3.2 km) down Pennsylvania Avenue from his inauguration to the inaugural parade. A Cadillac, the presidential state car was not based on any single model of car,[15] though it had the "dual-textured grille and the dinner plate-sized Cadillac coat-of-arms badge" emblematic of the Cadillac CTS and the Cadillac Escalade. The headlights and taillights were identical to those used on other Cadillac production models. Anton Goodwin of CNET's Road/Show blog noted that speculation was that the presidential state car was based on the GMC Topkick platform. If that is to be the case, then Goodwin assumed the car would feature either a gasoline-powered Vortec 8.1-litre (490 cu in) V8 engine or a diesel-powered Duramax 6.6-litre (400 cu in) turbo V8 engine. Autoweek magazine asserted that the car ran on a gasoline-fueled engine. The Obama/Trump presidential state car was speculated to be much heavier than its predecessor as it is equipped with Goodyear Regional RHS tires that are usually reserved for medium- and heavy-duty trucks; speculated weights range from 15,000 to 20,000 pounds (6,800 to 9,100 kg).Due to the weight of the car, it could only reach about 60 mph (97 km/h), and only achieved 3.7 to 8 miles per US gallon (64 to 29 L/100 km; 4.4 to 9.6 mpg). The limousine was reported to cost between US$300,000 and US$1,500,000 (equivalent to about US$400,000–1,600,000 in 2019). The presidential state car was maintained by the United States Secret Service.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden riding in a presidential state car. The doors had no keyholes; the way to open the passenger doors on the limousine is a secret known only to the Secret Service.[25] It had more five-inch-thick (13 cm)[26] bulletproof glass than the previous model. It also had run-flat tires and an interior which was completely sealed to protect the occupants in the event of a chemical attack.[27] The 2009 presidential state car model had night vision optics, a tear gas cannon, onboard oxygen tanks, an armored fuel tank filled with foam to prevent explosion, and pump-action shotguns. Whether it was[26] or was not[22] armed with rocket-propelled grenades, the car could fire "multi-spectrum infrared smoke grenades as a counter-measure to a rocket-propelled grenade attack or anti-tank missiles."[25] The car featured eight-inch-thick (20 cm) doors. General Motors spokeswoman Joanne K. Krell said of the presidential state car, "The presidential vehicle is built to precise and special specifications, undergoes extreme testing and development, and also incorporates many of the top aspects of Cadillac's 'regular' cars—such as signature design, hand-cut-and-sewn interiors, etc.

In 2013, the presidential state car was outfitted with standard Washington, D.C. license plates which read "TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION" in reference to the district's lack of representation in the United States Congress. The switch came after the D.C. city council petitioned the president to use the plates on his motorcade which would be seen by millions of people as the president heads down Pennsylvania Avenue for his second inauguration.

In the late 20th-century, it was customary for the United States Secret Service to participate in the destruction of the presidential state car after it had run its course. The federal agents use bullets and explosive rounds for two purposes. The first is to demonstrate the automobile's effectiveness against such weaponry, while the second is to shred the vehicle and destroy the secrets of its manufacture, armoring, and defensive abilities.