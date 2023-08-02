    Menu
    Cabinet secretary to review progress of PLI scheme in all 14 sectors on Thursday

    Nidhi Khurana
    August2/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, sources said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba would evaluate the status of the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for all 14 industries.

    Despite claims totaling Rs 3,400 crore being submitted under the plan, the government has only disbursed Rs 2,900 crore as of March 2023, giving the meeting more significance.

    In 2021, the government announced a plan to spend Rs 1.97 lakh crore on a programme that would benefit 14 different industries. These industries include telecommunications, white goods, textiles, medical device manufacturing, vehicles, speciality steel, food production, high efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemical cell batteries, drones, and pharmaceuticals.—Inputs fromAgencies

