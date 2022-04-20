Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Wife Amrita Rawat Discharged From AIIMS Rishikesh

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat have been discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh and sent home. they had been admitted at the AIIMS on 31 May after testing positive for Coronavirus. AIIMS Dean Hospital Management UB Mishra said that Satpal Maharaj and Amrita Rawat had been sent from AIIMS Rishikesh at 5 PM On Tuesday into home quarantine. AIIMS's COVID-19 Nodal officer Dr Madhur Uniyal said that their condition improved in the past 17 days of treatment. On the advise of doctors, they have been discharged for home quarantine.







