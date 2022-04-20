Cabinet likely to approve Smart City project today

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to clear the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Smart City project on Wednesday. The Expenditure Finance Committee has already cleared it. Earlier this month, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had said the project will be rolled from the next month onwards and then the competition, race will start. The Centre will be a facilitator with regard to smart cities and government will do the hand holding, he had told the industry promising all support in implementation of projects they identify. Lot of companies are showing interest because now the government has allowed FDI, he had added.