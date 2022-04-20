Cabinet approves MoU signed b/w India & Republic of The Gambia on Refurbishing Personnel Administration & Governance Reforms

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and the Public Service Commission, Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia on Refurbishing Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms.









Impact:





The MoU will help in understanding the personnel administration of both the countries and enable in improving the system of governance through replicating, adapting and innovating some of the best practices and processes.









Financial implications:





Each country will be responsible for its expenditure in connection with the implementation of this MoU. Actual amount of expenditure will depend on the activities that may be undertaken under the MoU.









Details:





The areas of cooperation under this MoU would include, but shall not





be limited to:





a) Improving Performance Management System in Government.





b) Implementation of contributory Pension Scheme





c) E-recruitment in Government









The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms, as this will facilitate a dialogue between Indian Government agencies and the agencies of the Republic of the Gambia. More so, Gambia is keen to engage with India to promote cooperation in areas such as Improving Performance Management System in Government, Implementation of contributory Pension Scheme and, e-Recruitment in Government.









The MoU with the Republic of the Gambia will provide a legal framework to the cooperation between the two countries in Refurbishing Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms so as to improve upon the existing system of governance by learning, sharing and exchanging administrative experiences in the area of Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms and instill a greater sense of responsiveness, accountability and transparency.









Background:





Government of India has taken up a goal of quantum shift in delivery of Government Services across the country and also aims to further Government's efforts at revamping of Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms which is relevant in the context of the goal of 'Minimum Government with Maximum Governance'.



