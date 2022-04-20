Cabinet approves MoU between India & Myanmar in the field of health research

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India and the Department of Medical Research (DMR), Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar signed oin February, 2020 at New Delhi.

The objective of this MoU is to build on the health research relationship in the topics of mutual research. The main objectives are:

Elimination of infectious diseases (to be decided mutually)





Development of network platform of emerging and viral infections





Training /capacity building in research methodology management, clinical trials, ethics etc.





Harmonization of regulatory mechanism

Commitment of funds for workshops/meetings and research projects will be decided from time to time as per the funds available at that time. The Parties shall establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) consisting of delegates from each organization. JWG sessions shall be held alternatively in India and in Myanmar. The expenses related to travel, including visa entry, accommodation, per diem, health insurance, local transportation of its JWG members, shall be borne by the Sending Party whereas the organizational expenses of the JWG meetings shall be borne by the Host Party.



