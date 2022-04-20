Cabinet Approves Draft Of SGST Bill!

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the draft State Goods and Services Tax bill which is to be tabled in the state Assembly during its session scheduled to begin on May 1.

The draft SGST bill was cleared by the state Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here late last evening, official sources here said. All state governments have to pass an SGST bill in their respective assemblies before July 1 when the GST system will come into force across the country.

The Cabinet also gave its go-ahead for the constitution of a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to look into giving relief to private sector hydel projects damaged in the 2013 flashfloods.