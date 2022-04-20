Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,095.88 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs.1,184.67 crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi hasapproved doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,095.88 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs.1,184.67 crore. The total length of doubling of line is 132.92 km. The project will be completed in four years.

The line capacity utilization of Nimach-Ratlam section is up to 145.6% with maintenance blocks. Project route section has become over saturated well above optimum capacity even without maintenance block. The main inward freight traffic carried is coal for captive power plants of cement companies. Traffic on the section will further increase on account of new cement industries coming up due to availability of huge deposits of cement grade lime stone in Nimach - Chittorgarh area.

Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam section will increase the capacity of section. Thus, more goods and passenger trains can be introduced on the system. Due to proximity of cement industries, additional freight traffic of 5.67 million ton per annum is expected from 1st year which will increase to 9.45 million ton per annum in 11thyear.This will provide easy connectivity as well as well result in socio-economic development of region. Project will also boost tourism in the area as many historical sites including Fortof Unchagarh are situated in the project area.