Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport in UP as International airport

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted its approval for declaration of Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International airport.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it will result in boosting of domestic and international tourism and economic development of the region.

Kushinagar airport is located in the vicinity of several Buddhist cultural sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini.

Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site and declaration as an 'International airport' will offer improved connectivity, wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers.

It will result in boosting of domestic and international tourism and economic development of the region. It will be an important strategic location with the international border close by.

Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh about 50 km east of Gorakhpur and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

UNI