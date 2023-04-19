Cabinet approves Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet had passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023, which includes provisions to reduce the online distribution of pirated film content.

Thakur announced the plan to propose the bill during the upcoming session of Parliament as he briefed reporters on the Union Cabinet's decisions.

Instead of the present practise of rating films with a "U," "A," or "UA," the measure, he claimed, has provisions to classify films based on age group.—Inputs from Agencies