CAB organises power yoga webinar for women''s U-19 team

Kolkata: In an attempt to keep the Bengal women''s players both mentally and physically fit during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) arranged a power yoga webinar under the supervision of expert yoga instructor Suman Bhat on Monday for the U-19 girls.

"Yoga is integral to our culture and power yoga is a perfect mix of science and tradition. It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit. Even if on-field action does not begin CAB is mindful of keeping the players fit in body and mind and this session is part of the ongoing process," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

Bhat is a Mumbai based yoga instructor with an experience of over 10 years and has specialization in power yoga.

When asked how this session will help the girls stay fit Bhat told CAB Media: "Girls asked questions related to the mix of their fitness routine and yoga, they were very upbeat. Yoga helps to stretch our body which will help them become more strong and more flexible for the game."

"Power yoga is a mix of yoga and movement. It''s more intense, there were many variations of the asanas. This will help to increase flexibility, to get relief from anxiety and stress," she added.

"Our aim is to keep the girls engaged with sportCAB organises power yoga webinar for women''s U-19 team

s and fitness through various activities during this difficult period. This session is needed to make them mentally strong, increase flexibility, immunity and we will try to continue these sessions in future," said Gargi Banerjee, Apex Council Member.

Meanwhile, CAB also decided to call off all the tournaments of district, universities and colleges in the wake of the health crisis.

The districts and Universities have also been advised by the CAB that they should not resume cricket practice or on-ground training till the SOPs are prepared and given out to all concerned by CAB.

It would be based on the recommendations of the medical committee and guidelines that would be issued by the BCCI.

The CAB had paid Rs 2 lakh as an advance to each of the districts at the beginning of the season. Further, Rs 50 thousand is being paid to each of them as an adhoc advance. The units were also assured that the balance dues would also be cleared as soon as the related accounts are worked out.

--IANS