Cab driver tries to rape airhostess, left stranded

New Delhi: A cab driver allegedly tried to rape an air-hostess and assaulted her when she resisted in Rajendra Nagar area here in the wee hours today, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh said the woman, who works with a private airline, had gone out of her home at about 2 am to buy something when the cab driver approached and offered to ferry her wherever she wanted to go. However, he took her to an isolated place and allegedly tried to rape her. As she resisted, he assaulted her, causing injuries. He also snatched her mobile phone and drove off leaving her on the spot. Police rushed there after getting information and rescued her. A case of robbery and attempt to rape was registered, the DCP said, adding the police have formed five special teams to nab the driver, who has been identified from the CCTV footage. He would soon be arrested, said the police officer.