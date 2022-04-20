CAB Brings Light In Lives Of Non-Muslim Refugees: CM Yogi

Lucknow: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 passed in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) with 125 in favour and 105 against the bill. The Bill will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for approval. While speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I wish to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision. Lakhs of sufferers who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were wandering and searching for citizenship from decades today they have got light in their lives." "In the entire world, people who were suffering the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be working as a new hope for all of them," UP CM added. CAB will give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill had triggered protests in parts of North East.