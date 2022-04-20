CAA: Taj city on alert as tourists pour in

Agra: Fearing spill over effect from Aligarh to Agra, district authorities here have made elaborate security arrangements to foil any trouble in view of the opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior police officials have been visiting sensitive spots, led flag marches and deployed additional forces in areas identified as the hot spots. The security around historical monuments has been adequately beefed up, according to the officials.

"Tourists continue to pour in large numbers and there is absolutely no fear of any tension," an official said.

The number of visitors at the Taj Mahal crossed 30,000 on Saturday. Due to winter holidays the rush of domestic tourists, especially students from all parts of the country is high, according to tourist guide Ved Gautam.

Life in the city continues to remain peaceful, though there were some fears that trouble could break out here, if a section of the population chose to demonstrate.

The local Congress leaders have been critical of the amendments to the Act, but their failure to mobilise people against the Modi government, has come as a relief to the Yogi government in the state.

--IANS