CAA Violence In UP: 6 Deaths On Friday

Lucknow: Violence spread across Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers at mosques with Citizenship Amendement Act protestors turned arsonists and went on the rampage in Ferozabad, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Bhadohi, Meerut, Gorakhpur and some other places leading to five causalities.

The death toll in Lucknow too rose to 2 when an Injured Anis (22) succumbed to his injuries at the Trauma centre on Friday. Now the total death in the violence over CAA protest in UP touched 7 with two deaths in Lucknow.

Additional chief secretary (home), Awnish Awasthi, has, confirmed death of 5 people in the fresh violence during protest against CAA in 13 districts on Friday. Sources maintained that while two causalities were reported from Bijnore, one each died in Ferozabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar respectively.

In Sambhal, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq and a hundred other protesors were booked for defying prohibitory orders and holding meeting against CAA on Thursday. As many as 25 people were taken into custody and others were being identified with the help of video footage of arson and stone pelting. In Meerut, protestors after being chased away by the police, gathered on rooftops and hurled stones in Titanga crossing area of Nauchandi on Friday evening. Some of the miscreants fired gunshots in which two protestors in another roof sustained grievous injuries and later succumbed in a hospital. Two policemen also received shot injuries.

Earlier in the morning, protestors came out of a mosque after Friday prayers and indulged in violence forcing the police to resort to cane charge in Kotwali police station area.

In Ferozabad, CAA protestors emerged from Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, torched several vehicles and Nalband police outpost and later resorted to stone pelting at police personnel in the city area. After leaving the mosque, protesters marched towards Nalband and indulged in violence. The mob burnt furniture of Nalband police outpost and torched police vehicles. In the police firing, one of the protesters died while one constable was also critically injured.

In Bijnore, clash took place in several places including Meenakshi Chowk where during firing, one person was killed.

In Muzaffarnagar also, violent clash took place in which one protester died of bullet injury.

In Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar, police cane charged protesters near Balakram when they violated section 144 and raised slogans against the CAA. In Bhadohi too, protesters hurled stones and torched vehicles in some areas when they were stopped from taking out a rally. In Saharanpur too, thousands of protesters took to the streets after Friday prayers and raised slogans against the government.

In Deoband, protestors demonstrated peacefully after the namaz.

Similarly in Kanpur, protests were witnessed in Nadesar area where the protesters in large numbers took to the streets to raise their voice against CAA.

In Hapur, police cane charged a mob when they were trying to bring out a march after namaz. They also raised slogans against the government.

In Varanasi, two protesters were injured when a wall fell on them during a protest while in Jaunpur, protesters raised slogans against the government.

Large demonstrations were organised in Gorakhpur - the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Protesters hurled stones at police in two places and the police retaliated by firing tear-gas shells in Khoonipur area to disperse them.

Tension prevailed in Ghantaghar, Shahmaroof, Nakhas, Khoonipur and Ismailpur areas of Gorakhpur as people came out of mosques in large numbers and demonstrated.

In Aligarh, where a red alert was sounded by the administration in view of continued protests, the Friday prayers passed off peacefully.

Peace calls were given from mosques in Muslim-dominated areas this morning. Shahar Mufti Khalid Hamed urged people not to attach importance to rumours.

Similar protests were also reported from Bijnore, Bahraich, Farrukabad and some other parts of the state. Internet services remained suspended in about a dozen districts including Aligarh, Mau, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Sambhal and Allahabad.

Lucknow and Aligarh, which were witness to violent clashes over the CAA on Thursday, however remained calm.

Security was beefed up in Lucknow after Thursday's violence and heavy deployment of police forces was made to avert any exigency. While no unwtoward incidents were reported after Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid in Chowk, shoppers preferred to remain out of the busy markets. In areas deemed sensitive by authorities, police personnel conducted flag marches. Meanwhile, mobile internet and text messaging services of all telecom operators remained suspended in Lucknow and some parts of the state on Friday. UNI