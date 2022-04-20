CAA Row: Protestors Issued Property Attachment Notices In UP

Lucknow: Lucknow district authorities have issued notices to confiscate property of 48 people for their involvement in violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest here.

The district administration has served notices to 110 people for seeking their reply for their involvement in violence. But 48 people have been served with attachment notices.

Sources here on Thursday said that among the prominent who were sent notices for property confiscation are retired IPS officer and an activist S R Darapuri, Congress leader Ms Sadaf Jafar and leader of the Rihai Manch Mohammad Shoaib. All the three are presently lodged in the jail.

These leaders would be asked to pay for the public and private property loss during the protest in Lucknow.

District Magistrate (Lucknow) Abhishek Prakash said here on Thursday that the officials were still assessing the loss of government and private properties during the riot and the notices were issued on the guidelines of the Supreme Court. UNI