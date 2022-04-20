CAA Protest: Jamia Students To Gherao UP Bhawan In Delhi

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students will 'gherao' the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state. Few days back, some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan when they were protesting against the police's action during anti-CAA demonstrations in the state. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, the Uttar Pradesh government is "firing bullets" on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law. Students have planned to register their protest against the state government. According to the committee, 20 people have died due to police firing during the CAA protests in the state.

The members of the committee said that the administration has shut 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar. Besides, thousands of people opposing CAA have been arrested across the state.

In view of the demonstration, police have made tight security arrangements at the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. The committee has appealed for a peaceful protest.

Since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both houses of Parliament, Jamia students have been opposing the law. On December 15, residents of Jamia Nagar allegedly pelted stones at the police.

Students have accused the police of thrashing them inside the campus and vandalizing the university's library. Following the incident, Jamia students have been protesting outside the university against the CAA.

On the backdrop of law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the administration has decided to suspend mobile internet services in at least six districts of the state.

In an order, the district administration said that the measure is aimed at checking misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

(With IANS Inputs)