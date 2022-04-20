CAA, NRC, Agri-Crisis, Unemployment; Noisy Scenes In UP Assembly On Opening Day

Lucknow: The joint session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature was marred by noisy scenes on the opening day of the Budget session here on Thursday as the opposition members protested against 'deteriorating' law and order, 'rising' farmer's plight and unemployment, newly amended citizenship law and nationwide-wide NRC exercise. UP Governor Anandiben Patel had to face the ire of the opposition members comprising SP, BSP and Congress, on her maiden address as they raised anti-government slogans and showed posters and placards.

Demand for withdrawal of CAA, NRC and NPR was raised by the opposition. They also condemned recent hike in LPG price.

The opposition raised slogans like, "Kanoon Vavasta Trasta Hai, Yogi Mast Hai" (law and order is in a shambles, yet Yogi is relaxed), "Abhi Delhi Hari Hai, Ab UP Ki Bari Hai", ( defeated in Delhi, next one is UP), "Kisan Virodhi Ye Sarkar Nahi Chalegi" (anti-farmer government will not run in UP). The opposition also demanded inclusion of census of OBC population, in upcoming nationwide 2021 census.

Amid continuous protest, Governor Patel completed her 55 minute-long address. As a satire, she asked the opposition members to correct their placards as some among them were upside down.

The ruling BJP members, in order to counter the opposition protest, thumped their tables hard when the Governor read out the achievement of the government. Later, Assembly Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit thanked the Governor for addressing the joint session. During the Governor's address, some BSP women members were seen clicking 'selfies' with their placards. Security personnel of the House gave a warning to them. Before the start of the session, the the SP and Congress members also staged a 'dharna' outside the Assembly. Some SP members brought LPG cylinders to protest against the rise of the price of LPG refill. On February 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government will table its fourth Budget. The state assembly is expected to continue till March 7, to approve the budget for the next fiscal. UNI