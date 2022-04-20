CAA May Be Part Of Lucknow Varsity Pol Sci Syllabus

Lucknow: In the midst of ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, Lucknow University''s Political Science department has proposed including the issue as a topic in its curriculum, drawing flak from the BSP.

"We, in our department, teach the Constitution and citizenship. This is one of the contemporary issues in Indian politics. We want to teach it to our students," Political Science Department HOD Shashi Shukla said on Friday.

"As of now, it is at the stage of a proposal. Then it will pass through the entire academic process before it becomes a part of the syllabus," she told PTI. There is a lot of debate underway on this topic, she said. "Especially, our students come to us saying they are asked about it everywhere. This makes us think that it should be included as one of the many topics," Shukla said.

"It will, however, take some time. If approved by academic bodies, it can be included by next year," she added.

Noting that the department teaches about citizenship and the Constitution, Shukla said the issue was not introducing it as course.

"We have a paper on Indian politics in which we teach contemporary issues. This time we will include it also. It is just a proposal mooted by the faculty members," she said. BSP president Mayawati, however, said the prop osal was "completely wrong and unfair" when the matter was being heard in court.

In a tweet, she said, "The debate on CAA is fine but when the court hearing is going on, the inclusion of this highly controversial and divisive citizenship law by the Lucknow University in its curriculum is completely wrong and unfair. The BSP strongly opposes this and will definitely roll it back when it comes to power in UP." PTI