CAA linked to NRC, won't allow detention camps in Bengal: CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee fiercely opposes CAA linked with NRC, vows against detention camps in West Bengal, and disowns brother for political dissent.

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that is the reason why she is opposing the new legislation.

The TMC supremo said she doesn't want detention camps in West Bengal, like those in Assam.



"CAA is related to NRC, that is why we are opposing it. We don't want detention camps like those in Assam," she said.



Banerjee also claimed that the CAA is a 'political gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls.



With the CAA rules being issued, the central government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

Hitting out at her brother Babun Banerjee for speaking out against the TMC's selection of candidates, Banerjee said she has decided to renounce all relationships with him.



"My family and I renounce all relationships with him. I don't like greedy people. I have heard what he has said. He is in touch with the BJP and can do whatever he wants to. Please don't relate me with him," Banerjee added.

—PTI