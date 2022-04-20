C-vax: WHO chief appreciates Russia's investment in science

Geneva: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has appreciated Russia's investment in science during a video call with Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko as the two sides discussed a range of issues including the application for emergency use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

"I had a constructive call with Mihail Murashko (Mikhail Murashko), Russia's Health Minister, about the Covid19 response globally & in Russia, as well as about the Sputnik V vaccine & the WHO Emergency Use Listing process for vaccines. I appreciate Russia's investment in science," the WHO Director General wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The WHO chief noted that at the moment the UN agency's efforts are focused on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the Russian health ministry said on Saturday.

During the conversation, the two sides touched upon the topics of countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, including vaccination of the population, strengthening the health of the population and increasing the availability of medical care.

"To date, millions of citizens have already received the Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine forms a stable antibody and cellular immunity to the pathogen Covid-19 and has no serious side effects. The vaccine has essentially become a worldwide bestseller," the Russian Minister of Health noted in the conversation.

—IANS