New Delhi: History has unmistakably shown that every great thing was once spawned from someone's inquisitive imagination, but innovation only comes to life when it is brought to life.
Bombay Sapphire honours the concept of ingenuity with these cocktails.
Ras-beer-y Collins
Ingredients:
45ml Bombay Sapphire
25ml Lemon Juice
20ml Sugar Syrup
Top up with Raspberry Beer (or any fruit beer)
Garnish with raspberries.
Method:
Fill a balloon glass with ice.
Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Lemon Juice and 20ml Sugar Syrup
Top up with Raspberry Beer or any fruit beer
Garnish with Raspberries
Winter Citrus Twist
Ingredients:
25ml Bombay Sapphire
25ml Martini Rosso
100ml Tonic Water
Garnish with:
Orange Slice
Lemon Wheel
Star Anise
Method:
Fill a balloon glass with ice.
Add 25ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Martini Rosso
Top up with Tonic Water
Garnish with Orange Slice, Lemon Wheel and Star Anise
Red Snapper
Ingredients:
50ml Bombay Sapphire
100ml Tomato Juice
2 Dashes Hot Sauce
1 Teaspoon Horseradish
Pinch of celery salt
Pinch of pepper
2 Lemon wedges
1 Celery stalk
1 Olive
1 Cocktail onion
Method:
Fill a balloon glass with ice.
Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire, 100ml Tomato Juice
Add 2 dashes of hot sauce, 1 tsp horseradish, 1 pinch of celery salt, 1 pinch of pepper
Garnish with 2 lemon wedges, 1 celery stalk and 1 olive
