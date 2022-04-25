    Menu
    Lifestyle

    c out with these summer drinks

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April25/ 2022

    Chill drinks

    New Delhi:  History has unmistakably shown that every great thing was once spawned from someone's inquisitive imagination, but innovation only comes to life when it is brought to life.

    Bombay Sapphire honours the concept of ingenuity with these cocktails.

    Ras-beer-y Collins

    Ingredients:

    45ml Bombay Sapphire

    25ml Lemon Juice

    20ml Sugar Syrup

    Top up with Raspberry Beer (or any fruit beer)

    Garnish with raspberries.

    Method:

    Fill a balloon glass with ice.

    Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Lemon Juice and 20ml Sugar Syrup

    Top up with Raspberry Beer or any fruit beer

    Garnish with Raspberries

    Winter Citrus Twist

    Ingredients:

    25ml Bombay Sapphire

    25ml Martini Rosso

    100ml Tonic Water

    Garnish with:

    Orange Slice

    Lemon Wheel

    Star Anise

    Method:

    Fill a balloon glass with ice.

    Add 25ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Martini Rosso

    Top up with Tonic Water

    Garnish with Orange Slice, Lemon Wheel and Star Anise

    Red Snapper

    Ingredients:

    50ml Bombay Sapphire

    100ml Tomato Juice

    2 Dashes Hot Sauce

    1 Teaspoon Horseradish

    Pinch of celery salt

    Pinch of pepper

    2 Lemon wedges

    1 Celery stalk

    1 Olive

    1 Cocktail onion

    Method:

    Fill a balloon glass with ice.

    Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire, 100ml Tomato Juice

    Add 2 dashes of hot sauce, 1 tsp horseradish, 1 pinch of celery salt, 1 pinch of pepper

    Garnish with 2 lemon wedges, 1 celery stalk and 1 olive

    (IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

    Categories :LifestyleTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in