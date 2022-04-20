C K Prahalad Memorial Lecture organized by DoMS

IIT Roorkee witnesses enlightening discussions on Indian economy

Over 400 delegates participated in the online initiative

Roorkee (The Hawk): Department of Management Studiers (DoMS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organized an online lecture that witnessed enlightening discussions on the Indian economy. C. K. Prahalad Memorial Lecture, started by DoMS, witnessed the participation of over 400 delegates including students, educationists and corporate professionals. The objective of the initiative was to recognize and commemorate the contribution of a renowned business thinker, Prof. CK. Prahalad and give a direction to tackle the current distressed economic scenario for a progressive society. Prof. C.K. Prahalad is widely acclaimed for Base of the Pyramid studies, an area of research that explores how businesses should adopt sustainable growth while playing a role in alleviating poverty.

The key highlight of the lecture was the keynote session titled "Economics in the post-COVID scenario' addressed by Dr. K.V. Subramianian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India. Dr. Subramanian is armed with extensive knowledge and expertise in economic policy, banking and corporate governance. His lecture shared strategic insights on the role of the Indian economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis and stressed the significance of 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat.' He also elucidated on the contribution of Indian scriptures such as Kautilya's Arthashastra and Upanishads in strengthening the foundation of economic principles. He also endorsed the idea of Prof. C.K. Prahlad that fortune can be attained when we work for the lowermost level of the economic pyramid.

He also motivated students to gain knowledge from Indian literature and apply them to tackle the challenges of the current economic scenario. The session ended with the interaction between the chief guest and the participants. Dr. Subramanian answered all queries of the attendees with keen enthusiasm.

The lecture also exhibited the flexibility of the education system and underscored the significance of digital media in fostering a learning culture.

Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee organizes various events throughout the year that serve as a platform to connect students with distinguished luminaries and give them a direction to emerge as thoughtful business leaders.



