    India

    Bypolls: BJP wins 3 seats, Oppn parties get four with SP retaining Ghosi

    Nidhi Khurana
    September8/ 2023
    Lucknow/Agartala: Seven assembly seats in six states had their results announced on Friday, and they were mixed for the BJP and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc: the saffron party took three seats, while the Congress, JMM, TMC, and Samajwadi Party all took one.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the opposition alliance helped the Samajwadi Party win the Ghosi assembly seat, and in Jharkhand, the JMM held on to the Dumri assembly seat.

    With the I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties working together, the BJP was able to keep the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and the Dhanpur assembly seat in Tripura, but it was defeated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal.—Inputs from Agencies

