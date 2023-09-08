Bypolls: BJP, Oppn parties bag three seats each; SP poised to win in Ghosi

Lucknow/Agartala: There was a mixed bag for the BJP and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance in the results of assembly by-elections for seven seats in six states that were announced on Friday. The saffron party won three seats, while the Congress, the JMM, and the TMC each won one, and the Samajwadi Party appeared to be headed for a victory in one as well.

While the I.N.D.I.A. coalition parties were successful in keeping the Bageshwar and Dhanpur assembly seats in Uttarakhand for the BJP, in the northeastern state of Tripura, the BJP lost the Dhupguri assembly seat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP claimed that the communists had finally been defeated in the northeastern state of Tripura, which had hitherto been considered a Left bastion. Sambit Patra, head of the BJP's northeastern branch, called the results a "bodyblow" for the "ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance of opposition parties.—Inputs from Agencies