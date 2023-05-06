    Menu
    States & UTs

    Bypolls To 2 UP Legislative Council Seats On May 29

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May6/ 2023

    By-elections

    Lucknow: By-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

    Chief election officer (CEO) A.K. Shukla said, "The first vacancy arose due to the death of MLC Banwari Lal, whose tenure was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year following a prolonged battle with a chronic illness. He was undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

    "Another seat became vacant after MLC Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15. He was appointed as Sikkim's governor. Acharya's tenure was to end on January 30, 2027."

    The officer added, "Bypolls to both the seats will be held on May 29." According to the chief election officer, May 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

    Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :By elections Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats Election Commission Chief election officer AK Shukla
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in