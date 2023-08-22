    Menu
    Bypoll To Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat From UP On Sept 15

    Inam Ansari
    August22/ 2023
    New Delhi: Bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated following the death of a sitting member will be held on September 15, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
    Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026.
    According to established practice, the counting will take place an hour after polling ends at 4 pm on September 15. —TI

