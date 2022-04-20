Bypoll Defeat In States Not Referendum Against Modi Govt: Sitharaman

Lucknow: Claiming that the defeat of BJP in the bypolls at several states was not a referendum against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that these by-elections were held on the basis of situation and environment in the respective states.

"The bypolls were the matter of the state and the situation there was behind the defeat of party candidates. But, it has nothing to do with the popularity of Narendra Modi government at the Centre," she stressed.

Ms Sitharaman, who was here to attend the 38th foundation day function of BJP, told reporters that the party had gained a milestone in such a short period, starting with two MPs.

"There is BJP government in 21 states with 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy CMs, which no one ever thought of in the past," she claimed.

However, the BJP leader said the contribution made by founders of Janasangha in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and other leaders form the backbone of the party and their ideology is still followed by the present leaders.

She said BJP grew up in three phases, the first one being the evolution, when the leaders made sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country. Thereafter, the party was launched to spread the power of democracy and now after coming to power at the Centre in 2014, on its slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was taking the country in the era of development, while safeguarding the democratic rights of people.

"The victory of the party in Tripura was an ideological victory, though in Kerala too, the party workers were giving sacrifice to spread BJP's philosophy," she said.

Ms Sitharaman lambasted the Congress for its anti-democratic approach, saying that the party which imposed Emergency and took away the freedom of speech from the people, was now questioning the BJP over it.

When asked if the Centre would go for a fresh probe in the mysterious death of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said the probe had already been done, but still mystery shrouds his death. UNI