BWF awaiting for ''more clarity'' before deciding on events in China

Kuala Lumpur: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday said that it is waiting for more clarity before taking a call on the remaining tournaments that are scheduled to be held in China.

The General Administration of Sport of China on Friday had announced that the country will not host any international sports event planned for this year to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

This could have an impact on the year ending World Tour Finals that is scheduled to be held from December 16 to 20 in Guangzhou this year. Apart from this, China Open World Tour Super 1000 event is to be held from September 15-20, in Changzhou and the Fuzhou China Open World Tour Super 750 from November 3 to 8.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is aware of the directive announced by the General Administration of Sport of China regarding the restriction of international sports for the rest of 2020," said badminton''s international governing body in its statement.

"BWF is in close contact with its relevant partners including the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) to get more clarity on the situation and how this affects the BWF Tournament Calendar 2020."

Earlier, the BWF had announced the cancellations of the China Masters and Dutch Open from its revamped calendar for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

--IANS