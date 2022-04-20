Businessman robber of Rs 70 lakh in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 40-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs 70 lakh allegedly by three men at gunpoint today, police said.

The victim, Kashish Bansal, a resident of Rohini was travelling to Gurgaon in his car, when three men riding a motorcycle intercepted it in west Delhi's Naraina, they said.

At gunpoint, they took the cash kept in the dicky of his car, the police said.

Police suspect that someone known to the victim had planned the robbery since the accused were well-aware about where the cash was kept.