Businessman Kidnapping Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Atiq, Others

Lucknow: In compliance with the Supreme Court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against mafia don Atiq Ahmad, his son Umar and four others in connection with the alleged kidnapping of businessman Mohit Jaiswal in December last.

The Court had ordered for a CBI probe couple of months back in the incident and directed shifting of Ahmad from UP jail to Gujarat. Recently, he was moved to Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Sources here on Thursday said the CBI lodged the FIR in its police station in Lucknow on Wednesday against the six named which included Atiq and Umar along with 10 to 12 unknown persons. The FIR was registered under section 147, 149,386,329,420,467,-468,471,394,506 and 120 B of the IPC. The accused in the FIR are Atiq Ahmad, Farukh, Jaki Ahmed, Umar, Jafarullah and Gulab along with 10 to 12 unknown persons.

After the incident, Jaiswal told the police that he was kidnapped from outside his home in Lucknow on December 26, driven in his own SUV to the Deoria jail, where Atiq was staying.

Mohit said he was taken inside the jail complex and made to meet Atiq Ahmad. In the FIR, he alleged that he was assaulted by Atiq and his supporters, forced to sign papers to handover his property worth Rs 40 crore before he was let off. "I was thrashed inside the jail by the accomplices of Atiq Ahmad. Forcefully my four companies were transferred in the name of two associates of Ahmad. I was also made to sign on 15-10 plain papers and they also made me leave my Fortuner vehicle in the jail," read the FIR filed by the complainant in December last.

The businessman alleged that he was assaulted by Atiq Ahmed, his son and others inside the jail complex.

All of this, according to the complainant, happened inside the jail complex and in full knowledge of the prison staff. The SC took strong exception to the way his goons kidnapped a businessman and brought him to a jail in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court also ordered suspension of jail officials who helped Atiq bend the law and allowed him to assault the businessman inside his jail cell. The top court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit status details of all 106 criminal cases registered against Atiq Ahmed .

The Deoria jail administration too has admitted that a person by the name of Mohit Jaiswal did meet Ahmed inside the jail at around 1100 hrs on December 26, but claims that the jail staff had no idea that he was kidnapped or under any kind of coercion.

According to preliminary investigation, the CCTV footage inside the jail was tampered with. "The police searched all the barracks. It seems that the CCTV recording has been tampered with... some parts of the footage are missing," Deoria the then District Magistrate Amit Kishore had said during the probe.

Atiq is accused in around 106 cases ranging from murder to kidnapping and extortion. UNI