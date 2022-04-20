Bus With Over 40 Female Passengers Overturns In Noida, Several Injured

Noida: A bus ferrying over 40 female employees of a private company overturned here Saturday morning after it was hit by a speeding truck, resulting in injuries to several passengers, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93 here, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said. "The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck," SHO Phase 2 Farmood Ali Pundir said. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those critically wounded were taken to Kailash Hospital, he said. "The truck involved in the incident has been impounded and its driver detained," the SHO said. There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, Pundir said, adding there has been no official complaint in the matter.