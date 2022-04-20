Bus Torched In Sambhal, Police Outpost Stoned In Lucknow; Over 2,000 Detained

Lucknow: Major violence were reported from Sambhal and Lucknow districts on Thursday during the Samajwadi Party and other organisations protest over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh with police had to fire in the air to disperse the unruly mob which had attacked the police outpost.

In Lucknow, the state capital, the frenzy mob, attacked the Madayganj police outpost in Khadra area and damaged and torched several vehicles. Police had to open fire in the air to disperse the mob near the Madayganj police outpost in the old city area.

Police had to resort to lathicharge and lob tear gas shell to control the mob which indulged in stone pelting. Both the protesters and police fought a pitched battle.

Police also had to resort to lathicharge in Parivartan Chowk area to disperse the crowd even as the Lucknow metro had closed the K D Singh Babu Stadium station till 1700 hrs.

In Lucknow alone, over 500 people have been detained from Parivartan Chowk, Hazratganj and Khadra area.

In the state capital, several Congress leaders, including their state president Ajay Kumar Lalu, were detained near Gandhi statue in Hazratganj area when they were protesting over the CAA.

A report from Sambhal said the protesters torched a UP government bus and damaged several others during their protest. They also stoned at the Choudhury Sarai police outpost. Police resorted to lathicharge on the protesters to control them. Meanwhile, reports of sporadic incidents of violence were also reported from several other areas of the state, though the officials maintained that the situation was well under control.

Police has arrested around 2,000 people in connection with today's protest included several senior Samajwadi Party leaders. Over 3,000 people have been detained from several areas as a preventive measures.

Even after UP government clamping section 144 in the entire state, the protesters came out to protest. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who was on his way to attend a marriage function in Lakhimpur Kheri, told reporters in Sitapur that government was harassing the protesters when they were opposing the unconstitutional CAA, which has been brought to divide the country on communal lines.

DGP O P Singh said here on Thursday that police had taken action against the protesters in different places. He said that though there were some violence, but the situation was under control. Meanwhile, UP police has taken action on the people misusing social media and trying to trigger communal violence.

A total of 62 people, including three in Meerut on Wednesday night, were arrested when they were distributing objectionable pamphlets DGP said that these arrests were made in Aligarh,Mau, Varanasi, Prayagraj and other places.

In Lucknow too, three people were arrested for making objectionable remark in the social media. UNI