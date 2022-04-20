Bus Torched In Allahabad Over Killing Of Dalit Student

Allahabad: Tension gripped the Sangam city on Monday after a bus was torched by some miscreants protesting against the attack on a Dalit LLB students, who died on Sunday.

While the opposition parties blamed the BJP for their ''ideology of hatred'', the students are also up in arms against the gruesome killing.

A 26-year-old Dilip Saroj, who had slipped into coma after being attacked with bricks and rods by a group of people at a restaurant near Laxmi Talkies in Old Katra area of the city last week, died on Sunday.

On Monday, some miscreants torched a city bus on the bank road. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police managed to arrest the second of the six accused from Faizabad on Monday.

Allahabad SSP Akash Kulhary said that the second accused has been nabbed and more more arrests would be made soon. The SSP had already suspended three policemen on charges of dereliction of duties.

Saroj, who belonged to Pratapgarh, was pursuing LLB from Allahabad Degree College and lived in a rented room in Om Gayatri Nagar.

On Friday night, his friend Sameer had thrown a party at a restaurant on purchasing a two-wheeler. Saroj, Sameer and two other friends-- Prakash and Siddharth-- had ordered food and were sitting on the stairs of the restaurant when Vijay Shankar Singh and his friends came for dinner, the police said.

When climbing the stairs, Singh's foot reportedly brushed against Saroj. The latter objected to it and an altercation broke out. Soon, it led to exchange of blows and both the groups indulged in throwing chairs at each other. One of the flying chairs hit a waiter, Munna Chauhan. An enraged Chauhan then hit Saroj with a rod, the police said.

The police has lodged an FIR against six people. The main accused, Munna Chauhan, was arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage obtained from the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the opposition political parties are blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for the crime.

BSP president Mayawati alleged that after BJP came to power at the Centre and UP, the unemployment has risen while the ideology of hatred has gone up.

"The BJP government should be held responsible for such incidents as unemployed youths are getting frustrated and indulging in such fights. Also, the ideology of hatred between castes promoted by the BJP was another reason behind such incidents," she alleged in a statement here on Monday. Demanding adequate compensation for the deceased's family and arrest of the guilty, CPI(M), UP unit, secretary Hiralal Yadav blamed the UP government's policy for the incident. He said the attack on Dalits reflects the mentality of society. UNI