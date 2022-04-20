Bus Services To Start From June 25 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun(The Hawk): The Uttarakhand Transport department would start plying of buses from June 25 in Uttarakhand. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation Board. The Board President Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that after the meeting, it was decided to start the plying of the buses. 50 buses would be run in the first phase. The second phase would be launched after the success of the first phase. The meeting also decided to provide the benefit of the Atal Ayushman scheme to the employees of the Uttarakhand Roadways Corporation. The meeting also approved loan for 300 buses. The meeting decided that if the acquisition is not finalized then the land of the Dehradun ISBT would be given to the Dehradun Municipal Corporation







