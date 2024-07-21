Bus Overturns Near Uttarakhand's Almora, Six Injured

Almora: Six people were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned on a road near Uttarakhand's Almora district on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the bus was carrying 23 people and was going to Haldwani when its driver lost control over the wheels and ended up overturning it on the road near Chausali Almora.

Officials claimed that the driver lost control over the steering, reportedly due to the breakage of a spring pin.

The injured were provided with first aid from the SDRF and have been taken to the Primary Health Center Suyalbadi for further treatment, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said in a statement.

SDRF was informed by district control room (DCR) Almora that a bus lost control and crashed near Chausali. Upon receiving the information, an SDRF team led by SI Pankaj Dangwal immediately left for the spot with the necessary rescue equipment.

"The said KMOU bus (vehicle number UK04PA1011), which was going from Bageshwar to Haldwani and carrying 23 people, lost control and overturned on the road near Chausali Almora due to breakage of the spring pin," the SDRF said in a statement. "The SDRF team provided first aid to 6 injured people and sent them to the Primary Health Center Suyalbadi by ambulance," it added. —ANI