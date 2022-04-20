Bus Mishap In Uttarakhand: No Info On Two Missing Persons

Indore: There is no information on two persons from Madhya Pradesh who were on board the ill-fated bus that fell into the Bhagirathi river near Nalupani in Uttarakhands Uttarkashi district, an official said today.

A total of 24 persons from Madhya Pradesh were travelling in the bus on a pilgrimage tour of Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand when the mishap took place on May 23. Twenty-two of the pilgrims were killed, while the two others - Santoshbai (60) and Tejkaran Choudhry (25) - went missing.

"No clues are available about the missing persons," Indore collector P Narhari told PTI. Santoshbai was among the pilgrims, while Tejkaran was included in the team as a cook. They hail from rural areas of Indore and Dhar districts. The pilgrims left for the tour on May 12. PTI