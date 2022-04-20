Bus falls off bridge in Bangladesh, Killing 9

Dhaka: At least nine people were killed and 31 others were injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in Bangladesh's Madaripur district on Friday, police said. "The passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch, leaving five passengers dead on the spot and about 35 injured," Xinhua news agency quoted the police chief as saying. Later four others succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the officer said. All the injured were rushed to hospital where the condition of some was critical, he said, adding that the bus was salvaged. He said the accident occurred when the bus veered off the bridge in Madaripur district, some 63 km south of capital Dhaka, after breaking its railing.