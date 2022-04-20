Bus Falls Into Ditch In UP; Conductor Dead, 8 Injured

Etawah: A bus conductor died and eight passengers were injured on Tuesday after a roadways bus fell into a ditch on the National Highway-2 in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in Ekdil Police Station area of the district at around 5.30 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ramyash Singh said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle. The driver is also among the injured persons. His condition is serious and he has been admitted to Saifai Medical College for treatment, police said. The bus was going to Sahibabad from Kanpur, they added. PTI