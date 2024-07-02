Bus Cleaner killed, several students injured as bus collides with lorry in Andhra's Nellore

Several students sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kavali.

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): The cleaner of a school bus carrying 36 students and teaching staff died on the spot after it collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Tuesday. Several students were also injured in the mishap.

State Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, expressed sadness over the death of the Bus Cleaner.

"The incident of a lorry hitting a school bus near Kavali today has left me deeply worried. It is sad that a cleaner died in an accident. The authorities have been ordered to provide immediate and better treatment to the children injured in the accident. School owners should keep all the buses in good condition," Lokesh said.

The accident occurred when the truck hit the school bus from behind, causing it to overturn, the official said.

The injured students were rushed to a private hospital in Kavali, where they are undergoing treatment, an official of the Nellore police station said.

The deceased has been identified as D Chinna Malleswara Rao (60).

The mishap took place on the 16th National Highway in Kavali, Nellore district. The bus belonged to RSR International School, police said.

—ANI