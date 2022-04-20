Burmese beauty queen turns rebel

Kolkata: Burmese beauty queen Htar Htet Htet has turned rebel, promising to bring down the brutal military junta in Myanmar or die fighting it.

Htet Htet represented Myanmar in the first Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand in 2013.

Eight years later, the 32-year-old fitness instructor, who contested against 60 participants, has joined ethnic armed groups in Myanmar's border regions.

Hundreds of ethnic Bamars or Burmese, angered by death of protesting comrades in military/ police firings, have joined the newly-formed urban rebel groups like the Federal Army and United Defence Force.

Nearly 800 Burmese have been killed in these indiscriminate firings.

Like Htet Htet, these angry youths are now training in weapons use and guerilla tactics in bases of Myanmar 's old ethnic rebel armies like the Karen National Union.

Some may have returned already to Burmese cities for action.

The former beauty queen recently posted her pictures with an assault rifle in her Burmese Facebook page, in which she wrote: "The time has come to fight back. Whether you hold a weapon, pen, keyboard or donate money to the pro-democracy movement, everyone must do their bit for the revolution to succeed."

It was not clear which rebel base was Htet Htet undergoing training and for how long.

—IANS