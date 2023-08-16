Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Indian Tricolour On 77th Independence Day

Dubai: The iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated in the colours of the tricolour on Tuesday on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

Other than the tricolour, the world’s tallest building also showcased quotes of “Happy Independence Day to Mother India” and “Long Live India UAE Friendship”.

It also displayed Mahatma Gandhi’s picture along with quotes ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Jai Hind’.

Meanwhile, the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed his greetings to India on Independence Day on Twitter.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation. On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!,” he tweeted. Earlier in July, the Burj Khalifa had lit up in tricolour as a mark of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a visit to UAE.

A leaping skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa is one of the top attractions to visit in the city.

Meanwhile, the 77h Independence Day was celebrated across India with full enthusiasm and a vibrant showcase of culture and diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort for the 10th successive time.

PM Modi’s address highlighted a range of achievements over the past years, reflecting India's progress in multiple sectors. —ANI