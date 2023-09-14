    Menu
    Crime

    Burglars steal Rs 4.74 L after breaking car window in Telangana

    Pankaj Sharma
    September14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Hyderabad: Burglars looted Rs 4.74 lakh after breaking the window glass of a car in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The incident, which took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Damaracherla mandal on Wednesday in broad daylight, was captured on CCTV footage.

    The video clip shows two men arriving on a motorcycle. The pillion rider got down and broke the front window glass of the car, picked up a bag from the front seat and escaped with his accomplice who was waiting on the two-wheeler.

    The offender committed the theft in just 10 seconds and escaped.

    According to police, a group of six people had parked the car for lunch at a hotel. Ajmeera Malu and others who were into real estate business were returning after sale of a house to a person. After completing registration at Miryalaguda sub-registrar’s office, they collected Rs 4.74 lakh and kept the same in a bag. They stopped at a hotel for lunch while leaving the money bag in the car.

    Police registered a case on their complaint and launched an investigation. Based on the CCTV footage collected from the area, police suspect that the thieves escaped towards the Andhra Pradesh border.

    —IANS

